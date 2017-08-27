Respects to be paid to Merchant Navy at Peterborough War Memorial service

The important role played by the Merchant Navy during the First and Second World Wars is be recognised in Peterborough.

Members of the public can attend a ceremony to mark Merchant Navy Day and pay tribute to the sacrifices of seafarers. The Red Ensign, the Merchant Navy’s official flag, will be raised at the war memorial in Bridge Street at 10am on Friday, September 1.

Merchant Navy Day is the annual celebration of the British Merchant Navy, with the memorial service held for the seafarers who died at sea in the First and Second World Wars. By the end of the Second World War more than 4,700 British ships had been sunk and more than 35,000 merchant seamen had lost their lives.

Peterborough City Council is supporting the event which is promoted nationally by Seafarers UK, a charity which helps people in the maritime community.

The ceremony, from 9.55am, will be led by the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr John Fox, alongside The Reverend Canon Ian Black from Peterborough Cathedral. The Mayor is also Peterborough’s armed forces champion, having served as a radio operator in the Royal Navy for 11 years.