REMINDER: Plans to replace Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge to go on public display

Plans to replace Rhubarb Bridge are set to go on public display.

The bridge, which runs above the Brotherhood’s roundabout, will be replaced by pedestrian ground-level crossings,

A public meeting will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, August 9) to show the public Peterborough City Council’s thoughts on the project so far.

The meeting is at the Salvation Army Citadel, 1203 Bourges Boulevard, off Peppercorn Close, between 3pm and 7pm.

The replacement of Rhubarb Bridge, which is at the end of its life, is part of a £5.5 million upgrade to improve Junction 18 of the A47/A15 for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, which was agreed in March as part of the council’s 2017/18 budget.

The area covers the junction which is at the roundabout separating Lincoln Road (Brotherhood Retail Park and Morrisons) and Bourges Boulevard (Boulevard Retail Park and Maskew Avenue Retail Park).

Cabinet member responsible for growth, planning services, housing and economic development, Cllr Peter Hiller, said: “Junction 18 is a key part of the Peterborough highways network that connects the A47 with the western A15 and we need to make improvements so that as our city flourishes, it can cope better with growing traffic to the area.

“The network of footbridges at this junction has also come to the end of its life and the structure needs to be removed.

“We know some residents have stated that they were keen to see a replacement network of bridges, however this could cost up to £30 million and we don’t have that level of funding available.

“Furthermore we believe the replacement scheme, focusing on ground-level crossing facilities, will help improve accessibility for all users.

“We look forward to consulting with user groups and the public on the final design - including removing the isolated subway in the centre of the roundabout - to ensure that the new-look junction works in the best way possible for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and people with disabilities.”