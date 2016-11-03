‘Relax, we’re still leaving the EU’ says Peterborough MP and Brexit government secretary

MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson, a member of the Government’s Brexit department, has promised that the UK will leave the EU despite the High Court ruling that it requires parliamentary approval before it can trigger Article 50.

Vocal eurosceptic Mr Jackson, the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, tweeted: “Brexiteers should keep calm and carry on - The voice of the people WILL be heard and Article 50 WILL be invoked. We are leaving the EU.”

The High Court ruled today (Thursday, November 3) that the Government cannot begin proceedings to leave the EU without the approval of Parliament.

The Government has said it will appeal the decision.