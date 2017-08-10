Reader reaction to controversial plans to replace Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge

New plans to replace Rhubarb Bridge have provoked a large reaction, with many people criticising Peterborough City Council and others imploring the authority to get on with knocking the ‘eyesore’ down.

The council revealed its £5.5 million scheme to replace the bridge yesterday (Wednesday, August 9) which involves a series of Toucan crossings to be installed at the roundabout separating Lincoln Road (by Brotherhood Retail Park) and Bourges Boulevard, including on the A47 slip roads, with extra lanes put in for motorists. However, a petition has now been created to bring in a replacement bridge with more than 2,000 people signing it in half a day. Below is some of the reaction to the plans, both tweeted to the Peterborough Telegraph Twitter account and posted on the PT’s Facebook page.

