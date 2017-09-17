Pool will soon be back in action

As leader of the council, it’s my role to listen to what residents want and where possible, to deliver initiatives that will benefit us all, writes John Holdich.

So, it was a pleasure last week to be able to announce a trial for free bulky waste collections around the city.

The three-month trial will begin later this autumn and during this period every home will be entitled to one free residential bulky waste collection of up to ten items free of charge.

It’s being launched in direct response to public concern about fly-tipping around the city. Households will be able to book a collection to be picked up by the council and disposed of to prevent it from becoming an eyesore on our streets.

Fly-tipping is a particular bug bear of mine, as it immediately detracts from the positive look and feel of an area, as well as causing a potential fire risk for nearby residents.

During the trial we will collect evidence to assess the impact the free scheme has on the number of fly-tipping incidents which will then be reviewed by councilors. At that stage we’ll be able to decide what happens going forward with bulky waste collections.

More information on the trial, including the start date, will be issued in the coming weeks so stay tuned.

Running alongside the trial will be a scheme where households can take additional waste to large freighter lorries positioned at different sites around the city.

These collections will be advertised locally and I hope that both initiatives will have a positive impact in keeping our streets clean and improving the environment of the areas in which we live.

Sticking with the theme of good news, the refurbishments to the St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool on Dogsthorpe Road are nearing completion.

This £45,000 investment by the city council has revived this much-needed community asset which benefits those with a disability, long term health condition or rehabilitating following an operation or injury.

Over the past month we’ve been fixing leaks, removing asbestos and carrying out other minor refurbishments, ready for its late September re-opening.

Volunteers are needed this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (15/16/17 September) for the final push, the refurbishment of the car park, which is difficult to access in wet weather.

Councillor Irene Walsh will be down at the site over the weekend, along with volunteers from the St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool’s Friends groups, Inspire Peterborough, RAF Wittering and Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

This ‘Ground Force’ style project will see volunteers digging, shovelling, moving plants or even making drinks. The aim is to remove the current car park’s surface before a company comes and resurfaces the area.

If you want to take part, please contact Bryan Tyler from Inspire Peterborough, the city’s disability sports charity, on bryan@inspirepeterborough.com or call him on 07954 430486. All volunteers are welcome, even if you can only offer a couple of hours.

Finally, I would like to welcome Cllr Simons to the city council following the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward by-election which was held last week.

On his behalf, I would like to invite all those living in the area to keep in contact with him over the coming months with any news, issues or concerns they have that they would like to raise.