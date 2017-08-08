Plans to turn former Peterborough pub into apartments submitted

Have your say

Plans to turn a former Peterborough pub into apartments has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The proposals to renovate and extend the derelict Northfields pub in St Paul’s Road, New England, into nine apartments was submitted by the Keshwara family.

Their application states: “The proposal is for a bespoke conversion of this attractive local building which will fit into and respects the character of the site and its surroundings.

“The site will provide nine additional homes to meet the needs of Peterborough in terms of its current difficulties in relation to housing land supply.”

The pub became vacant in 2014.

Each new apartment would be on two levels with a kitchen and bathroom downstairs and sleeping accommodation on the first floor.