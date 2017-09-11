Plans for future development of Peterborough to be debated at series of meetings

The future development of Peterborough is to be debated at a series of meetings.

The city’s Local Plan will set out the construction of 27,625 new homes between 2011 and 2036 and for 76 hectares of employment land to be developed between 2016 and 2036.

However, a draft version of the plan has provoked plenty of anger, with criticism of plans for 2,500 new hew homes in the countryside north of Castor and Ailsworth, and 250 new homes in Eye.

Dozens of sites have so far been assessed for the Local Plan which will now be reviewed by council committees before going before the cabinet on Monday, September 25.

If approved by the cabinet it will then be taken to a meeting of the Full Council on Wednesday, October 11.

If it is approved there a further six week consultation will take place before Christmas.

Thereafter, the Planning Inspectorate will carry out an examination of the plan to check it is appropriate and suitable for Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

A public consultation was held on the draft version of the plan earlier in the year and all comments have been carefully considered, a council spokeswoman said.

The proposed Local Plan can be viewed on the council’s website as part of the agenda papers for the forthcoming Planning and Environmental Protection Committee meeting - http://democracy.peterborough.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=117&MId=4038&Ver=4.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “I look forward to reviewing this latest draft and hearing the views of councillors as part of the committee process.

“Getting this plan right for our communities is important as it provides the framework for how the area will grow over the next two decades and I will certainly be examining the proposals very carefully.

“I am also very aware it will help demonstrate we have a supply of deliverable sites in the next few years so as to protect us against the blight of speculative development proposals.”

