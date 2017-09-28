Pitch plans face opposition

Plans to build 77 new homes and a football pitch in Glinton have been opposed by Peterborough City Council leader and local councillor John Holdich.

A new pitch would be built for Glinton and Northborough Football Club along with the houses if Larkfleet Homes are granted permission for the new development on land off Lincoln Road and Welmore Road in Glinton.

However, Cllr Holdich, who represents Glinton and Castor said: “That piece of land is not in the village envelope, it is not in the local plan and there has been no discussion with planners.

“In my view, it is in the wrong place - there is no connectivity with the village.

“I shall be opposing the plans.”

The football club does not at present have a permanent home and hires playing facilities at five different venues in the Glinton, Northborough and Werrington area.

Stuart Craig, director of football at Glinton and Northborough Football Club, said “We have been working closely with Larkfleet Homes and are really excited about the proposals. With over 400 players ranging from five to 85 years old, the proposals would provide us with a much needed permanent home and help to put the club at the heart of the local community.”

The plans also include a mixture of house types, including 30 per cent affordable housing and areas of public open space with a children’s play area.

Hannah Guy, planning manager at Larkfleet Homes, said “The proposed new development would help to meet growing housing needs both nationally and locally and boost investment in the area.”

Further details about the proposals will be available at a public exhibition which is being held on Friday October 13, between 3pm and 7pm at Glinton Village Hall, High Street, Glinton. Members of the development project team will be on hand at the exhibition to answer questions and feedback forms will be available.