Pilot to tackle antisocial behaviour to be rolled out across Peterborough

A clampdown on antisocial behaviour in Peterborough is to be extended, according to the city council leader.

Cllr John Holdich said talks to renegotiate the 12 month trial with private enforcement agency Kingdom and expand its services into other parts of Peterborough are underway.

Kingdom’s staff have issued 2,973 fines of £80 in the first 96 days since they began patrolling the city centre, Millfield, New England, Gladstone, Eastfield, Lower Bridge Street and the Embankment.

The total includes 1,847 tickets for littering (at an average of 19 a day) and 915 for cycling in Bridge Street.

Another 15 fines were for failing to dismount from a cycle, 188 were for spitting, seven were for public urination and one was for dog fouling.

The fines are reduced to £60 if paid early.

Cllr Holdich said: “I’m getting questions about spreading it out to other parts of the city and we will do it as and when we can.

“We certainly intend to roll it out further.”

The council leader said the 915 fines for unauthorised cycling in Bridge Street in particular were having an effect.

He added: “Nine times out of 10 now I can go out and not see a cyclist. The public want it done and that’s why we are doing it.”

Cllr Holdich said there had only been one appeal against a ticket, but it was not upheld.

Chief executive of the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce John Bridge said: “There’s been a lot of investment in the city centre and we are getting lots of additional people coming in.

“What we do not want is a small minority of people spoiling it. The key thing is we are keeping on top of it.”

Labour’s council group leader Cllr Ed Murphy said because the authority’s Community Safety Plan has been pulled “our council has no current governance framework for its Fixed Penalty Notices and enforcement activities.”

The council said the plan was pulled because a Neighbourhood Policing Review being undertaken by Cambridgeshire Police may impact upon the plan, but that its priorities were still being worked towards.