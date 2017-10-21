PICTURE ROUND-UP: Protests by EDL and PTUC in Peterborough

Two protests in Peterborough passed off peacefully today without major disruption to the city.

A protest by the Peterborough Trades Union Council (PTUC) took place between around 12pm and 2pm while a protest by the English Defence League (EDL) took place between around 2pm and 3pm.

Protests in Peterborough passed off peacefully on Saturday

Estimated numbers were around 30 people for the EDL demonstration and 60 for the PTUC event.

A multi-agency community group, involving police and the city council, was set up to deal with any concerns and ensure the community was kept up-to-date on information.

There were also extra community patrols throughout the city to provide reassurance to local people and deal with any incidents.

A number of community representatives, including youth workers and faith leaders, acted as key contacts to ensure people were kept informed of the policing operation.

