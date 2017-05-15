Peterborough voters wanted to appear on Good Morning Britain live in city centre

Hit breakfast television show Good Morning Britain is heading to Peterborough this month and is looking for residents to take part in the live broadcast.

Presenter of the ITV news programme Kate Garraway will be broadcasting live from Peterborough on Thursday May 25 ahead of the General Election on June 8 and wants to talk to residents about who might win their vote and why.

Peterborough has been in the hands of the Conservatives for the past 12 years, but it is considered a ‘marginal seat’ and Labour once again has it in its sights this time around.

The show’s producers are particularly interested in talking to families and small business owners of all ages who live in the Peterborough constituency.

The broadcast will be from the centre of Peterborough and it will be an early start - you’d need to be there from around 6am but you should be done by 8.15am.

Refreshments will be provided.

If you’d like to take part please either email Emma Creamer on emma.creamer@itv.com or call Emma on 07917 335746 ASAP.