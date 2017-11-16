Peterborough newsagents has lease terminated after thousands of counterfeit cigarettes seized

Peterborough City Council has terminated the lease of a newsagents and taken possession of the unit with immediate effect.

The council took action against Market News, next to the city market, this morning (Thursday, November 16) following the seizure of 10,000 illegal and counterfeit cigarettes on Tuesday by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards.

Some of the seized cigarettes

On taking possession of the unit a further 4,500 cigarettes and over four kilograms of tobacco were seized that were counterfeit.

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services, said: “To find that more illegal tobacco products were found at the property so soon after the initial seizure shows that the tenant paid no regard to laws which protect the safety of consumers and legitimate traders.

“The council has acted quickly to protect the public by preventing the tenant from continuing to trade in counterfeit cigarettes. We would encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to email trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk or call 01733 747474.”