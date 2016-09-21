Peterborough MP describes Hungarian no go zone leaflets as ‘silly’

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson has labelled a Hungarian leaflet describing Peterborough as a ‘no go zone’ as ‘silly.’

The pamphlet - issued to millions of households as part of a referendum on EU migrant quotas - claims that there are several hundred no-go zones in European cities where the authorities are unable to maintain control.

The leaflet warns: “The so-called ‘no-go’ zones are areas of cities that the authorities are unable to keep under their control. Here the recipient society’s written or unwritten norms do not apply.

“In those European cities, where immigrants live in great numbers, several hundred ‘no-go’ zones exist.”

Mr Jackson, who is also Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, said while there was concern over immigration, Peterborough was not a ‘no go zone.’

He said: “People are and have been for many years concerned about uncontrolled migration in the city that’s for sure and that’s why they voted to leave the EU so we can once again decide for ourselves who comes to or leaves the UK.

“However, the idea of “no go” areas is silly, it’s simply untrue and the Hungarian minister has got his facts wrong I’m afraid. “I would be the first to raise the issue very robustly if it were true but it isn’t.”

Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “The comments made by the Hungarian minister are ill-founded and inaccurate and bear no resemblance to life in our city.

“It’s a great shame that people who have never visited Peterborough choose to talk us down in this way in order to make a political point.

“I invite the minister to come here and see for himself what a welcoming city Peterborough is.”

