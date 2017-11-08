Peterborough MP calls for quick response to Westminster sexual misconduct claims

Procedures to deal with claims of sexual misconduct in Westminster need to be put in place quickly, according to a Peterborough MP.

Shailesh Vara, the Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire, who has sat in Parliament since 2005, said action needs to be taken quickly to handle the growing number of allegations which have emerged in recent weeks.

Asked for his views by the Peterborough Telegraph, Mr Vara said: “This is obviously a very serious matter and one that needs to be addressed urgently.

“The Prime Minister has met with other party leaders and it is important that procedures are put in place quickly to deal with the issue.”

MP for Peterborough, Labour’s Fiona Onasanya, was elected to Westminster in June.

At the time of going to press the Peterborough Telegraph had not received a response from her or her office.