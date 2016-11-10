Peterborough council senior management pay rises could be decided in-house

Senior management at Peterborough City Council could have future salary rises determined by colleagues at the authority.

The council’s employment committee, made up of councillors, will decide this evening whether to approve the arrangement.

The 30 staff members who would be affected are in specific pay grades, but a council spokeswoman said: “Currently there is no mechanism within the grades to be able to offer these staff incremental rises.”

She added: “The policy doesn’t actually change the amount of pay that senior managers receive. Any pay changes going forward within the grade would be decided by either the director, chief executive or, in the case of the chief executive personally, the council.”

The top senior management pay band is between £154,530 and £188,870.

The bottom is between £54,903 and £67,104.

Under the new rules, if approved, progression through the pay bands would be decided following a Personal Development Review (PDR).

The council spokeswoman added: “PDRs are currently undertaken by the employee’s line manager. This would continue. There would never be a case whereby a PDR (and by consequence a pay increase) would be granted by a more junior member of staff.

“With regards to the chief executive, there is a statutory appraisal process whereby appraisals are carried out by the leader and an independent person.”