Peterborough council leader braced for attempt to remove him after by-election defeat

The leader of Peterborough City Council is expecting an attempt to remove him from for his position after a by-election defeat for his Conservative party.

Cllr John Holdich said he was braced for a challenge from the opposition benches after the Tories were unable to retain one of their East ward seats which has now been claimed by Labour.

The result means the Conservatives cannot secure a majority on the council, even if they win a future by-election at Eye, Thorney and Newborough. The council leader said: “I understand currently other parties are going to call a special council meeting.

“I will wait and see.”

However, Cllr Holdich said for now he should be able to pass legislation like his party did two years ago when it was the largest party but without a majority. He added: “What we have to do, which I believe I’m quite good at, is work with the other parties and consult with them.”