Peterborough City Council ‘reassured’ after safety checks on social housing

A safety check of social housing in Peterborough was undertaken within hours of the Grenfell Tower fire being reported in the news.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich said housing cabinet member instigated the “health check” and that the initial feedback had left the authority a “great degree reassured.”

Details of the review have come in a letter sent from Cllr Holdich to Fiona Onasanya, the new MP for Peterborough.

Ms Onasanya had previously written to Cllr Holdich asking for an audit of all social housing in the city and a review of new builds in the wake of the inferno.

Cllr Holdich wrote to the Labour MP: “I also share your keenness to be reassured Peterborough’s social housing stock is fit for purpose in all aspects of regulatory and building standards’ safety and was pleased my cabinet member for housing Cllr Peter Hiller had instigated, through our service director for communities, a thorough health check of RSL [Registered Social Landlord] properties within our council’s area of responsibility within a matter of hours after the news of the fire had been broadcast.

“I’m sure you will appreciate we are to a great degree reassured by the initial feedback from the RSLs that their recent remedial works and planned housing improvements are all compliant with prevailing health and safety and building regulations, and that the vast majority of our stock is either housing or low-rise accommodation.

“It has also to be considered that the actual cause and rapid progression of the fire has yet to be officially determined but it appears likely the materials used during the latest energy-efficient upgrade were a factor.

“It would be inappropriate perhaps to comment further on this until that official investigation has drawn a preliminary conclusion but, as I’ve mentioned, as a responsible local authority we are taking appropriate action to reassure both tenants and the wider population of our great city.”

RELATED

New MP for Peterborough calls for safety review on all city social housing and new builds