Peterborough City Council issue warning over suspicious activity of energy company

Peterborough City Council is today warning residents of an energy firm acting into a fraudulent manner.

A spokesman for the council said: “Residents please be aware! A company called Leap Energy are calling residents to arrange appointments. They are then coming into peoples homes and asking for bank statements and evidence of income.

“They are also asking to be shown around the property in every room. The company are telling the residents that PCC have given them residents details.

“There is no association or agreement with this company and PCC whatsoever.”

Anyone receiving such a call or who has arranged an appointment should call Peterborough City Council on 01733 or police on 101.