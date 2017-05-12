Peterborough candidates agree to election hustings hosted by Peterborough Telegraph

The candidates aiming to be MP for Peterborough after June’s general election will go head-to-head at a hustings run by the Peterborough Telegraph and Peterborough Regional College.

Forget the leaders’ debates put on by national broadcasters, the PT/PRC hustings on Friday, May 26 promises to be an engrossing two-hour encounter covering some of the issues which matter most to the city’s residents.

The confirmed candidates are Stewart Jackson (Conservative), Fiona Onasanya (Labour), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrat) and Fiona Radic (Green Party).

PT editor Mark Edwards, who will host the hustings, said: “It will be great to get the candidates in one room to debate what matters most to the people of Peterborough.

“I look forward to many of our readers joining us and hearing what the candidates have to say.” The hustings will take place at the regional college’s hall at its Park Crescent campus.

It will be held in the evening with a time to be confirmed.

To be in the audience, email your name and any questions for candidates to joel.lamy@jpress.co.uk or ring 01733 588728.

If your entry is confirmed you will be contacted back.

St John the Baptist church in Cathedral Square is holding a hustings with candidates on Thursday, May 18 from 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend. Questions need to be submitted in advance.