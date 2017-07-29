Peterborough business leader’s message to Stewart Jackson - firms want ‘no interruptions’ from Brexit

Seven weeks after his political career appeared to have come to an end, Stewart Jackson has been handed a major government role in the Department for Exiting the EU.

The former MP for Peterborough was appointed this week as the new chief of staff for Brexit secretary David Davis.

His appointment as a senior government adviser to one of the most influential people in the country comes nearly two months after his 12 year tenure as an MP came to an end following his defeat by Labour’s Fiona Onasanya.

The controversial and outspoken, but fiercely Eurosceptic, Conservative announced his new job on Twitter, saying he was “hugely honoured” to have received the role.

He tweeted: “Fantastic job at historic juncture. Now signing off Twitter.”

Mr Jackson was working in the Government prior to the election as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to Mr Davis.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph he could not comment on his new role as he is now effectively a civil servant.

Reacting to the appointment, chief executive of the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce John Bridge said it was good to have a familiar face in such an important role and that he wished Mr Jackson every success in the role.

He added: “We surveyed our businesses and the majority want to stay in the single market and customs union.

“They want a three to five year transitional period.

“We want to ensure we have a deal that does not interrupt businesses in any shape or form.”

Mr Jackson’s former political rival Cllr Ed Murphy, Labour group leader at Peterborough City Council, said he is hoping for a ‘soft Brexit’ or no Brexit at all.

He added: “This is not good news for Peterborough, but he may surprise us and do things sensibly.”

After his election defeat, Mr Jackson was advertising himself as a public affairs consultant on Brexit on the social networking site LinkedIn.