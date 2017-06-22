Panel recommends £75,000 salary for new mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

The new mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has been recommended a salary of £75,000.

At the next Combined Authority meeting on June 28 a paper will be brought forward with recommendations on the salary for James Palmer, who was elected into the post in May.

The recommendations have been made by an Independent Remuneration Panel who came to their decision based principally on the responsibilities of the elected Mayor.

Martin Whiteley, Interim Chief Executive of the Combined Authority for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “We thank the Independent Remuneration Panel for their research and recommendations.

“This paper will now be considered by the Combined Authority and we hope for a swift decision on 28 June.”

The meeting of the Combined Authority will be held at East Cambridgeshire District Council Offices , The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely.

The salary will be reviewed in two years’ time when the role becomes clearer. This is also the case with other Combined Authorities across the UK. The salary is non-pensionable.