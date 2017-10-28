New Rhubarb Bridge money can only be spent on road crossings

The Government has awarded £3.85 million towards a project to replace Rhubarb Bridge, but the money will only be spent on improving the nearby A47/A15 junction.

Campaigners had their hopes raised that a replacement bridge might be on the cards when the Department for Transport announced the money had been awarded to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. But Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich said the money will only be used to add pedestrian crossings at the road junction and for extra lanes for motorists in 2020/21.

He added: “Whether the bridge is there or not the road has to be done. You have to get people across the road.”

The combined authority yesterday agreed to push ahead with a feasibility study for a replacement bridge. The study will be carried out in 2018/19 and will produce a detailed design and costing for a bridge to replace Rhubarb.

If funding is then found for the bridge, works could start at the same time as the new road crossings are installed.

Moreover, the Government is also spending £2.8 million towards a right turn lane onto the B1095 towards Pondersbridge from the A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey. The works are due to take place in 2019/20.