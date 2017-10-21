New powers to clampdown on alcohol-fuelled incidents

Have your say

New powers to tackle alcohol-fuelled incidents and anti-social behaviour come into force tomorrow following a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) introduced by Fenland District Council.

The order intends to restrict alcohol consumption in three street drinking hotspots in Wisbech – Tillery Fields, St Peter’s Church Gardens and the memorial garden in The Crescent – and enable authorised officers to tackle alcohol-related anti-social behaviour across a wider area covering Wisbech town centre.

Anyone caught breaching the order could be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £75 by police officers, Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and authorised persons representing the council.