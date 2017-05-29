New plans to knock down derelict pub

New plans to demolish a derelict pub have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The planning application is for the demolition of the Golden Lion in Church Street, Stanground, in order to replace it with a ground-floor retail store and four first-floor flats.

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee refused a similar application in February due to transport concerns, in particular over access for delivery vehicles. That decision has now been appealed by the applicant.

The revised scheme which has now been submitted has a “revised layout and access arrangements.