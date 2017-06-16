New Labour leader in Peterborough promises to keep ruling Tories ‘on their toes’

The new leader of the Labour party on Peterborough City Council has promised to keep the ruling Conservatives ‘on their toes’ after being elected last night.

Councillor Ed Murphy, who represents the Ravensthorpe ward, took over from cllr Mohammed Jamil as the leader of the group at the party’s AGM last night.

Cllr Murphy, who has been a councillor since 2011, said: “We had our AGM last night and I was elected as group leader. I have spend the morning in the Town Hall negotiating with (council leader) cllr John Holdich.

“The Tories are the biggest party, so we can’t challenge them at the moment, but we will be asking for collaboration. We have asked for more committee chairman to come from opposition groups, and opposition members taking up more senior roles.

“We want to be an opposition to keep the administration on its toes.

“I will be looking to see a reduction in councillors pay, and more money spent on public services.

“I also want more money spent on affordable, safe housing in Peterborough, which may mean council homes.”

Cllr Murphy paid tribute to the work of cllr Jamil, before adding: “I hope the Labour Party will connect with the people of Peterborough.”

At the by-election for east ward, held last week, the Conservative party lost their majority on the council. They currently have 29 seats out of 59, with one vacant seat in the Eye and Thorney ward.

An Extraordinary Meeting of the council will be held at the Town Hall on Tuesday night, where the make up of committees is likely to be on the agenda.