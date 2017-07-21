New government funding to reduce impact of migration in Peterborough

A share of a new government fund which aims to reduce the impact of recent migration on established communities has been awarded to Peterborough City Council.

The grants are part of the first allocation from the Controlling Migration Fund which intends pressure on public services.

A joint project between the city council and Cambridgeshire County Council to increase targeted alcohol misuse education and specialist help has received a grant of £226,000.

A programme to increase the number of English language classes at City College Peterborough has been awarded £257,000 - this will provide lessons for an extra 350 people every year and aims to reduce the time and money spent on translation services.

Finally, a project to be run across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire will receive £94,000 to provide more accessible information for all residents, via social media, on the best ways to use key public services.

Both Peterborough and Cambridgeshire have seen rapid population growth over the last 10-15 years and are some of the fastest growing areas of the country.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Migration brings great benefits to this country but, in some places, significant population changes in a short space of time have put pressures on public services.

“This new funding will help councils rise to the challenge in a variety of ways.”

Cllr Irene Walsh, city council cabinet member for communities, said: “Whilst we know that migration to Peterborough has brought a number of benefits to our city, particularly new skills, jobs, and a rich, vibrant culture, we also know that it has placed pressures on public services.

“This funding will help to reduce the pressure and cost placed on services including doctors’ surgeries, hospitals, police and the council for the benefit of all our residents.”