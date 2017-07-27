New council leader confirmed

A new executive leader on Huntingdonshire District Council has been confirmed.

Cllr Graham Bull, member for Somersham since 2011, was elected executive leader at an extraordinary meeting of the council last night (Wednesday, July 26).

The news comes after the former executive leader, Cllr Robin Howe, stepped down from the position in order to devote more of his time to his duties as Deputy Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Cllr Bull was previously deputy executive leader with responsibility for development management and planning enforcement.

He said: “I am very enthusiastic about my new role and the challenges that lie ahead. I have worked closely with Cllr Howe for several years and will use the knowledge and experience gained to keep the council moving forward.

“It is an exciting time for Huntingdonshire with the focus on growth and investment in the local economy, whilst facing the continual challenge of delivering good quality services that local people demand in a more economic way.”

Cllr Bull has previous experience in this role having served as leader at the London Borough of Ealing in the 1990s.

Immediately after taking his position as executive leader, Cllr Bull confirmed his cabinet with Cllr Ryan Fuller, executive member for housing and planning, assuming the role of deputy executive leader.