New application for affordable homes on car park near shops

An application for new homes on a city car park will have to be re-submitted.

Housing association Cross Keys Homes bought the parking next to shops in Hampton Court, Westwood, in March last year with plans to provide up to 26 new affordable homes on the site.

The decision by Peterborough City Council to sell the car park upset residents, with a petition of 78 names, addresses and signatures subsequently handed in to the authority.

Cross Keys Homes’ business development manager Azhar Ahmed said: “We have been asked by Peterborough City Council to make some small amendments to the design layout and street frontage as proposed in our planning application.

“As the re-design process will require more time than there is available during the decision period we have withdrawn our previous application and will resubmit in the next month or so to ensure we capture what the council would like to see here.”

City councillor Ed Murphy, member for Ravensthorpe, said he will refer the application to the council’s planning committee.

He added: “I hope Cross Keys Homes considers reducing the number of dwellings so some parking is retained.”