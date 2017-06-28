New £150,000 chief executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority appointed

The new chief executive of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has been appointed.

Martin Whiteley, who will receive a £150,000 salary as the head of the public body, was confirmed by Mayor James Palmer at the authority’s board meeting held at East Cambridgeshire District Council today (Wednesday, June 28).

Martin has been interim chief executive of the combined authority since it was created in March as part of a devolution deal with the Government.

Mayor James Palmer said: “I am very much looking forward to working alongside Martin and ensuring that devolution delivers what it should for local people.

“He is a highly experienced individual and will bring valuable skills to the combined authority as we work to bring real change to the region and bring further powers to the area from Westminster.”

Mr Whiteley said: “I’m delighted to have been offered the post of chief executive of the combined authority for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“Local people voted for devolution and the responsibility is now ours to take that power from central government to deliver schemes, initiatives and action which will result in greater economic prosperity and quality of life for communities in the region.”

A combined authority spokesperson said: “A highly experienced programme and transformation director, Martin has a successful track record in leading large-scale change programmes in the public and private sectors.

“He brings immense experience in a wide variety of areas including business strategy, service design and commercial best practice.

“Previously, Martin was chief executive of the Blue Marble Group and managing director of Capita Consulting, the management consultancy arm of the Capita Group.”

The combined authority has hundreds of millions of pounds to spend on housing, infrastructure and boosting the county’s economy.

