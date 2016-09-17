MP’s question time

MP Shailesh Vara met pupils at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton where he spoke about his previous role in government with both the Ministry of Justice and the Department for Work and Pensions.

The MP for North West Cambridgeshire then took part in a question and answer session, which took in the EU referendum, student loans and the development of Peterborough.

Mr Vara said: “The college has worked very hard over the years to provide a consistent quality of education and its Ofsted rating of ‘Outstanding’ is testament to this. As always there were some challenging questions from the pupils on a variety of issues.” Headteacher Mike Sandeman said: “It was a pleasure to see a sitting MP reach out to young people and engage with them on the topics of their choice.”