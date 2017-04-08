MP’s football trust support

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara is supporting the Players Trust for Footballers which was launched in the House of Commons.

The trust is an independent, free service providing support, guidance and education advice to aspiring footballers and their families.

Mr Vara has been involved with the trust from an early stage when he arranged a meeting between trust representatives and Culture Secretary Karen Bradley.

Mr Vara has also been working closely with Cambridgeshire county councillor Simon Bywater, whose son Kieran used to play football for West Ham United.

Mr Vara said: “I was delighted to be a part of the launch for such a vital service for aspiring and professional footballers.

“The next step is for the trust to attract funding so that it has the necessary resources for its programme and I will be doing all I can to help it in its endeavours.”