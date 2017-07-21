MP repeats concerns over Peterborough development

Shailesh Vara MP has again written to Peterborough City Council reiterating the significant concerns over a development which could bring hundreds of homes to the city.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Mr Vara said he and residents were worried about the potential impact of plans for at least 2500 homes on land to the north of the A47 at Castor and Ailsworth. There is potential for the number of homes to rise to 5000.

The land is owned by the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and has been on Peterborough’s development radar for many years. The Council’s draft Local Plan to 2036 is recommending that the site be developed for housing with areas of commercial and industrial land also included.

Mr Vara understands that active consideration is now being given by the Council as to the second stage of the draft local plan and he has written firmly to the Council opposing the scheme. This is the second time Mr Vara has made representations to the Council on what he feels is a completely inappropriate development.

Mr Vara said:

“The proposed development at Castor and Ailsworth is huge and if built it would be at least four times the size of all the surrounding villages put together. It would effectively be an urban extension of Peterborough and would see the destruction of a prized historic and agricultural landscape.

I want Peterborough City Council to be under no illusion as to the strength of feeling on this proposal and to fully appreciate the damage it will do by continuing plans for housing in this area. The right decision is to stop the proposal now and I hope common sense will prevail.”

Mr Martin Chillcott, Chairman of Protect Rural Peterborough Campaign added:

“We cannot understand how the city council proposes 2,500 houses and commercial sites at Great Kyne as it completely contradicts its own vision of “a characterful network of villages in attractive rural landscape” - and several of its own local plan policies.

“As for the HCA, they seem hell bent on riding roughshod over both the community and the Council by pushing for at least double that scale of development. The fact that they do not think it is reasonable to classify the area as ‘countryside’, frankly beggars belief.”