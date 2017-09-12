MP pays tribute to leading Peterborough Labour activist after she passes away

The MP for Peterborough has paid tribute to a leading local Labour activist who passed away.

Liz Moon was described as ‘wonderful’ and ‘selfless’ by Fiona Onasanya, the city’s Labour MP, after she died aged 64 last Friday following a brief illness.

Liz was membership secretary of the local Labour Party at the time of her death, having previously held the position of secretary.

Fiona said: “I always say the sky is not the limit when there are footsteps on the moon - Liz was my moon and not only by name.

“I am thankful to have known and blessed to have worked with such a wonderful woman. Liz was always there, so selfless.

“My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the family at this difficult heart breaking time xxxxx.”

Liz grew up in Gloucester and began a life of public service by working in a children’s home which was run by Gloucester’s social services.

A dedicated civil servant, she later held posts with the Land Registry and the Benefits Agency.

Liz was involved in Labour Party politics from an early age - her mother was a Labour Party stalwart.

Liz first met her beloved husband Vince through the party in 1969; they each held up one part of a banner during a march.

The banner was subsequently lost but their dedication to each other endured.

Liz and Vince moved to Werrington in 1982. She remained active in the Labour Party and played an essential role in the revamp and revival of the Peterborough party following the 2005 General Election.

Liz was the primary carer for her mother and stepfather in their later years after they moved to Peterborough, and her political skills and organisational efforts helped Fiona to election victory in 2017.

Liz was actively engaged in the Co-operative Movement and worked in her local branch of the PCS trade union.

Additionally, Liz served as both a founding trustee and recently as treasurer for the Paston Farm Community Foundation. Her organisational skills were critical in ensuring the charity’s continued operations.

Liz was married to Vince for 45 years and is survived by her brother Andrew.

Those who wish to pay tribute to her are urged to make donations to Macmillan Cancer Care and Cancer Research UK.