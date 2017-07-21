More candidates announced for Peterborough City Council by-election

Have your say

Two more candidates have been announced for a Peterborough City Council by-election.

The Green Party and Liberal Democrats have chosen their candidates for the Park ward by-election which is running on Thursday, August 17.

The Greens have selected Carolyn English, who has lived in Peterborough for nearly 15 years with her husband and four children.

She works for the East of England Ambulance Service and is an actress who has appeared in a number of theatre productions in Peterborough as a member of Mask Theatre.

She is a Zoology graduate with a special interest in animal welfare. Her oldest son has autism, so is very familiar with the challenges facing families with disabled children in Park ward.

If elected, she said she would “dedicate herself to working hard for every Park resident and would strive to protect the green spaces that make Park such a special ward to live in.”

The Liberal Democrat candidate is Park ward resident Ian Hardman, who in April presented information to local residents on fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour so they know how to tackle these issues and enforce their rights.

He has worked in Peterborough for 26 years, recently becoming part-time so he is able to do more local volunteering, and also helped organise the successful Park Streets Ahead Residents’ Association annual street party earlier this month.

He said he would bring his management and community service experience and skills to Peterborough City Council.

The Conservatives and Labour have already announced their candidates.

Labour have chosen Shaz Nawaz, while the Tories have picked Arfan Khan.

The seat was vacated after the resignation of Labour councillor John Shearman due to personal reasons.

The other two councillors in the area are Richard Ferris (Labour) and John Peach (Conservative).

If the Conservatives win the seat, the party will hold 30 of the 59 filled council seats, with a by-election in Eye, Thorney and Newborough yet to be called.

Should the Conservatives win both by-elections, they would regain their majority on the council.

The count will take place at Peterborough Town Hall.

