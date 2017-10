The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, has been invited to represent the region at a summit in Paris.

The summit from October 22-24 is called ‘CityLab: Urban Solutions to Global Challenges’ and will see mayors and world leaders meet to discuss opportunities and challenges facing cities, including climate change, security and economic growth.

Mayor Palmer said: “I am looking forward to bringing back new ideas and inspiration which we can look to deliver locally.”