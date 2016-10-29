Leading Ukipper joins the Tories

The deputy chairman of UKIP Peterborough has defected to the Conservatives.

Jay Beecher, who was campaign manager for Ramsey councillor Lisa Duffy during the recent UKIP leadership election, will now stand for the party in the next Peterborough City Council elections in 2018.

Mr Beecher had been suspended by UKIP for comments he had made recently.

He said on issues such as controlling immigration, silencing hate preachers, banning Sharia Law and a fairer tax system: “The Conservative Party aren’t just talking about these things, they’re actually doing something about them.” MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson said: “I’m sure Jay will be a great asset locally and I look forward to campaigning with him in the future.”