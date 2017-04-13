Last change to register to vote in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough elections

Today is the last day for people to register to vote in May’s election for a Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

To be able to vote on May 4, residents must be registered by midnight tonight.

Anyone who has not already registered to vote at their current address can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Emma Hartley, head of campaigns at the Electoral Commission, said: “It’s important that anyone who is eligible to vote has the opportunity to participate in elections which will have a direct effect on local issues.

“Registering to vote is easy to do online and only takes a few minutes.”

Cambridgeshire County Council is also holding local elections. To find out what elections are happening where you live, visit: https://www.yourvotematters.co.uk/.