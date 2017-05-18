Last chance to be at Peterborough Telegraph hustings

Time is running out to be in the audience as the candidates aiming to be MP for Peterborough after June’s general election go head-to-head at a hustings run by the Peterborough Telegraph and Peterborough Regional College.

The hustings is on Friday, May 26 from 7pm to 9pm (6.30pm entry) at the regional college’s hall at its Park Crescent campus. To be in the audience, email your name and any questions for candidates to joel.lamy@jpress.co.uk or ring 01733 588728.

The confirmed candidates are Stewart Jackson (Conservative), Fiona Onasanya (Labour), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrat) and Fiona Radic (Green Party).

RELATED

Peterborough candidates agree to election hustings hosted by Peterborough Telegraph