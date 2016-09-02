Last chance for lease holders

A community group could lose its lease to run a community centre after complaints of alcohol-fuelled disorder.

The Westwood & Ravensthorpe Community Association (WRCA) is on its final warning before its trading arm is removed as the lease holder of Stafford Hall in Wicken Way, Hampton Court.

Peterborough City Council, which owns the building, wants to see more activities there outside of using the bar.

Adrian Chapman, the council’s service director for adult services and communities, said there have been a number of ongoing issues relating to the bar.

He added: “Following emergency talks with the committee this week we have advised its members that unless improvements are made over the next three months we will consider terminating their lease of the building.

“We will also be monitoring use of the bar, ensuring that the conditions of the license are met and only members use it.” The council said last week it was terminating the lease before changing its mind.

Tony Cocksedge, treasurer of the WRCA, said neither the council nor the police had ever raised any issues.

He added: “People are making these things up. This is a complete pack of lies.”

Councillor Ed Murphy, member for Ravensthorpe, said: “I’ve asked the council to provide assistance to the volunteers running our community centre and invest in improving the facilities rather than the threatened closure.”

Mr Chapman said the council has no intention of closing the centre, which hosts the Happy Days Pre-School and runs activities such as karate and yoga.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We have been called to a number of disorder and alcohol-related incidents at Stafford Hall, mainly at the end of last year.”