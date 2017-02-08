Ladbrokes makes Tory candidate odds-on favourite to win Peterborough and Cambridgeshire mayoral election

Bookies Ladbrokes have made the Conservative candidate the odds-on favourite to become Cambridgeshire’s first elected mayor.

East Cambs District Council leader James Palmer is 2/5 to win the vote in May and become the head of a new combined authority which will have hundreds of millions of pounds to spend on housing and to support economic growth.

Next on the list of favourites at 5/2 is the Cambridge city councillor Rod Cantrill, the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Labour candidate Kevin Price, the deputy leader of Cambridge City Council, is priced at 16/1, followed by UKIP candidate Paul Bullen, the Cambridgeshire county councillor.

Propping up the list is independent Peter Dawe, the entrepreneur from Ely, at odds of 50/1, and Green Party candidate Julie Howell, the Peterborough parish councillor, who is 100/1 to become mayor.

A spokesperson for the Cantrill campaign said: “These odds clearly show that this election is a two-horse race between Rod and the Conservative candidate.

“Rod is starting today on the same odds that Sarah Olney started on before her recent by-election victory in Richmond Park.

“Rod’s experience, knowledge and vision for our region show how he is exactly the right person to be the first mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.”

Mr Dawe tweeted: “50/1 @Mayordawe I’ll take those odds.”