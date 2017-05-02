Labour reveals Peterborough election candidate to take on Stewart Jackson

The Labour Party has announced its candidate to take on Stewart Jackson in Peterborough at the general election.

Solicitor Fiona Onasanya, a Cambridgeshire county councillor who lives in Paston, has been selected to try and unseat Conservative Mr Jackson on June 8.

She said: “I'm very proud to have been selected to be the candidate for Peterborough. This is my home; I regard this campaign as an opportunity to stand up for my neighbours and friends as well as the city.

“The people of Peterborough deserve better than what the current government is giving them. Pensioners should be protected, our neighbourhoods need to be made secure from crime, jobs should be our top priority in Brexit negotiations, the NHS must be saved, and our children's education shouldn't be warped by elitist experiments, particularly as Peterborough schools have recently had such low SATS results.

“Peterborough needs a local representative who will put them first. I will work tirelessly between now and June 8 to let local people know that this general election is a choice between a Labour Party that has always stood up for the people of Peterborough or a Conservative Party that only looks after the privileged few."

Dr. Christian DeFeo, head of campaign communications for the Peterborough Labour Party, added: “I'm delighted that we have selected Fiona as our candidate for June’s general election.

“She will be a great candidate. When elected on June 8 she will be a dedicated MP who puts Peterborough first.

“Over the coming weeks the Peterborough Labour team will be joining Fiona on the campaign trail. We look forward to supporting her as our candidate.”

The only other confirmed candidate for the constituency is Fiona Radic of the Green Party. The Liberal Democrats have made Beki Sellick its prospective candidate, but it has not yet been publicly confirmed whether she will stand or not.

UKIP is not putting up a candidate as it wants the eurosceptic Mr Jackson to win due to his views on Brexit.

Mr Jackson won the seat for a third time in 2015, defeating Labour's Lisa Forbes by 1,925 votes.