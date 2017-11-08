Labour leader suggests council tax rise of up to 15% to tackle homelessness and fund public services in Peterborough

The leader of Labour group on Peterborough City Council says a council tax rise of up to 15 per cent should be considered to fund public services.

Cllr Ed Murphy was speaking before the first set of 2018/19 budget proposals are unveiled by the Conservative administration on Friday at 5pm.

Council leader Cllr John Holdich has previously warned that services here could be hit because of an 80 per cent reduction in government funding. Speaking about council tax, Cllr Murphy said: “If he could demonstrate to the public 10 per cent, 15 per cent even, in hard times could eradicate homelessness and give us decent services I would back him.

“If he tightens his belt as well and cuts down on over the top allowances.” A council tax rise of 10 per cent would require a referendum in Peterborough to be agreed.