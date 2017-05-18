Jeremy Corbyn to speak in Peterborough on election campaign trail

Peterborough residents are being invited to sign up to join Jeremy Corbyn in Peterborough as part of the Labour Party’s General Election campaign.

The leader of the Labour Party will be in the city tomorrow, Friday May 19.

He will visit between 1pm - 4pm and the location will be confirmed.

Those wishing to attend the event need to sign up beforehand, places for the event are strictly limited and anybody not registered won’t be admitted.

To sign up, simply click here

Corbyn last visited the city in January when he sat down with the Peterborough Telegraph for a Q&A.