Is it time for yet another election?

I used to find Ted Roger’s clues, on the game show 321, confusing and I could never quite work out how to play the board game, Colditz, but both pale into insignificance when it comes to the complicated nature of last week’s General Election.

It was summed up thus, by a listener to my show on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: The Conservatives won, but lost. Labour lost but won and the SNP won and lost in Scotland but still won and the Conservatives won in Scotland but lost.

UKIP lost, but because of Brexit they had already won. Eighteen independents won, but didn’t because they don’t have a party, so they lost but are now MPs, so they won.

The winner (Theresa May) is being told to resign because she didn’t win and she won’t, because she won.

That sums it all up nicely – The world has officially gone mad.

At one of the most critical moments in our history our politicians took leave of their senses.

One decided to go for broke, with an awful campaign that attacked their core voters and appeared weak, wobbly and indecisive.

It was an opportunistic and reckless grab for power, an ill-conceived gamble, with little thought for the consequences.Another promised the youngsters free sweets and all the ice cream you can eat for life but still didn’t manage to entice enough voters to the polls.

Jeremy Corbyn’s messages may have resonated for some but many of us have long memories and remember the candles, the power cuts and the strikes of the 1970s. It doesn’t help when your top team can’t even add up.

Both leaders now claim the moral victory, but in truth they are both losers and so are we.

Just when we needed strong leadership and a coherent plan for the future, the country is now in limbo, a sort of political suspended animation, with none of our so-called leaders, able to command enough power and respect to be able to lead this country successfully. A penny for the real thoughts of former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson, whose 12-year political career came to an end, in an election that there was no need for, an election that cost £130 million, an election that has left us looking like a laughing stock around the world. I am sure that there will be many who have fallen out with Stewart over the years who will be rejoicing in his demise (including a few people at the Town Hall) but who knows how well Fiona Onasanya, the new Labour MP for Peterborough, will get on with the likes of John Holditch and Wayne Fitzgerald?

Both of our main, national, political leaders are in denial and need urgent help before the country starts to suffer horribly. Much as it pains me to say it the only medicine that can possibly cure this political chaos is another election. We need decisive, and dare I say it, ‘strong and stable leadership’ to lead this country through what will be a very difficult couple of years, as we navigate our way out of Europe.

Theresa May’s propped up government cannot possibly supply it and who knows how long it will last anyway.

Lazarus may yet rise again and sooner than you thought.