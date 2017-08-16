Increase in military jets in skies over Peterborough and north Cambridgeshire

Residents in and around Peterborough have been noticing an increase in the number of military jets in our skies in recent days.

A number of readers have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph after spying the aircraft.

The explanation - the USAF’s 48th Fighter Wing has increased flying operations from RAF Lakenheath.

A statement from the base said: “Communities in East Anglia and the surrounding areas may see and hear more jets in the sky than usual over the next couple of weeks.

“Training will be conducted over the sea as much as possible and 48th FW Airmen will make every effort to avoid continuous operations above a specific area or community, if air traffic or weather conditions necessitate flying over land.

“Operations such as these help both aircrew and support personnel on the ground to meet essential and time-sensitive training requirements and are necessary to ensure and maintain a ready and capable force.”