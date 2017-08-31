Hustings for city council by-election

Peterborough Pensioners’ Association is hosting a hustings for Eye, Thorney & Newborough Peterborough City Council by-election candidates.
The event is today (Thursday, August 31) at Leeds Hall, High Street, Eye, at 7pm.
