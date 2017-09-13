Hundreds ‘incensed’ as plans for 2,500 homes near Castor and Ailsworth remain planned for Peterborough countryside

Hundreds of residents are ‘incensed’ at Peterborough City Council for continuing to push ahead with plans for 2,500 homes on countryside north of the villages of Castor and Ailsworth.

Despite a large campaign by the Protect Rural Peterborough (PRP) group, which received wide support from North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara, to oppose the new ‘township’ the council has included the development in the latest version of its Local Plan.

The Local Plan sets out the future development of the city until 2036.

In a statement, Protect Rural Peterborough said: “The so called Great Kyne development in land north of the A47 near Ailsworth and Castor has continued to incense people from all over Peterborough, with more than 800 people having contacted the city’s planning department and their ward councillors over the past few weeks.

“This is in addition to the many hundreds of people who objected during the Draft Local Plan consultation phase earlier this year.

The protection of green space in Peterborough has become an increasingly important issue with many questioning how deep the council’s commitment to become the UK’s Environment Capital truly is, given their support to build 2,500 homes so close to Castor Hanglands Nature Reserve.”

PRP chair Martin Chilcott said local councillors should “get a grip with unaccountable planners.”

He added: “The support our campaign has generated has been incredible and shows how people from across the city are opposed to concreting over this vital part of our green lung.

“It is not too late for city councillors to stand up to this city’s planning department. Perhaps voters will remember who was on which side of the argument at the next elections?”

The Local Plan will be voted on by councillors next month.

A six week consultation will then take place before the document is sent to the Planning Inspectorate to check it is appropriate and suitable for Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

The Local Plan also guarantees a foot and cycle bridge to the major Fletton Quays regeneration site should future development take place around the Embankment.

A University of Peterborough campus is now being proposed to go in that area.

