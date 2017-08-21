Horrors of Venezuela for woman forced to leave UK

A woman ordered to leave Peterborough for Venezuela is pleading to be reunited with her husband after watching people being murdered and eating from bins to survive.

Alicia Fernanda de Shermer was forced out of the UK in May by the Home Office, but since returning to her country of birth she has suffered with dehydration and watched her mother’s Alzheimer’s worsen due to a shortage of medicines.

The qualified barrister (37) had been living in Fletton with husband Maoi Shermer on a visitor visa before she returned to Venezuela which is in the midst of rampant inflation and food and medicine shortages, while more than 100 people have died under the rule of Nicolas Maduro.

A desperate Mrs De Shermer told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Things here are really bad and getting worse everyday. I’ve seen the military shooting people.

“I’ve been close at home for days hearing explosions, gas bombs. I’ve seen people killing other people, people eating from the rubbish in the street, people so thin and sick.

“It’s a very difficult situation. There are very high prices for food and no medicines. My mum has Alzheimer’s and we can’t find all her medicines here. She’s getting worse.

“We’ve been at home breathing gas bombs from the streets.”

Mrs De Shermer is now desperate to be reunited with her husband. She added: “I miss him a lot. I want to go back with him and try to have a normal life. I love my country but it is not a safe place.”

Mr Shermer said it will cost £2,500 to apply for a spouse visa to return his wife to Peterborough, but that he cannot get a bank loan. He believes it is likely Venezuelan citizens will soon be banned from leaving the country, meaning time is running out to get the visa.

He added: “It’s going to take me four months to raise the money and she’s told me she does not have four months.

“I’m talking to my wife on the phone at least three or four times a day and I can hear rounds going off in the background.”

Mr Shermer has started a crowdfunding page to apply for the visa. To donate, visit: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/bring-alicia-home-1.