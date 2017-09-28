High-end hotel will give Quays prestige

A new high-end Hilton Hotel to be built in Peterborough can become a ‘destination’ in its own right, it has been claimed.

The 160-room Hilton Garden Inn will be built on the Fletton Quays development, after Peterborough City Council confirmed a £15 million loan to developers to get the hotel built.

The view from the skybar

The nine storey Hilton, which will be located on Town Bridge, will include a restaurant, meeting rooms, a fitness centre and a rooftop bar with cathedral views - and leader of the council John Holdich said he was confident it would be a success.

He said: “We have one of the most prestigious hotel brands in the country coming to the city. With the facilities planned, the hotel will become a destination it its own right. We had a lot of interest in building the hotel, and it will add a lot to Fletton Quays when it is completed.

“The plans have gone from originally being a 130 room hotel to 160 rooms, so Hilton are confident there will be the demand to make it work.

“This will be a real asset for the city and is sure to bring visitors from far afield.”

The council have borrowed £15 million ‘at a competitive rate,’ which has been loaned to Norlin Hotels Holdings Limited - who will then pay the money back at a higher rate of interest. The loan was confirmed at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Monday. Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said: “Peterborough is the UK’s fourth fastest growing city. The high proportion of private sector jobs and its proximity to London – taking less than an hour by train to get to King’s Cross station - is drawing in more business and driving demand for accommodation. Hilton Garden Inn Peterborough will be the leading hotel in this flourishing market.”