High-end hotel will give Quays prestige

A new high-end Hilton Hotel to be built in Peterborough can become a ‘destination’ in its own right, it has been claimed.
The 160-room Hilton Garden Inn will be built on the Fletton Quays development, after Peterborough City Council confirmed a £15 million loan to developers to get the hotel built.
The nine storey Hilton, which will be located on Town Bridge, will include a restaurant, meeting rooms, a fitness centre and a rooftop bar with cathedral views - and leader of the council John Holdich said he was confident it would be a success.
He said: “We have one of the most prestigious hotel brands in the country coming to the city. With the facilities planned, the hotel will become a destination it its own right. We had a lot of interest in building the hotel, and it will add a lot to Fletton Quays when it is completed.
“The plans have gone from originally being a 130 room hotel to 160 rooms, so Hilton are confident there will be the demand to make it work.
“This will be a real asset for the city and is sure to bring visitors from far afield.”
The council have borrowed £15 million ‘at a competitive rate,’ which has been loaned to Norlin Hotels Holdings Limited - who will then pay the money back at a higher rate of interest. The loan was confirmed at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Monday. Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said: “Peterborough is the UK’s fourth fastest growing city. The high proportion of private sector jobs and its proximity to London – taking less than an hour by train to get to King’s Cross station - is drawing in more business and driving demand for accommodation. Hilton Garden Inn Peterborough will be the leading hotel in this flourishing market.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.