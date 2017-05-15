Help for forces’ veterans

A Peterborough recruitment firm has been recognised for the help it gives to veterans of the armed forces.

Conduit Engagement, which is based at the Allia Future Business Centre in London Road, has been nominated for a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme gold award.

Christopher Moon, from the company, has been credited with helping Peterborough veterans, including Daniel Johnson-Morris (pictured with Christopher, Kristina Carrington, Brigadier Tim Seal and Andrew McGurk).

Daniel was divorced and homeless when he met Christopher, who with Peterborough’s armed forces champion John Fox helped him get on the housing ladder in Gunthorpe.

Daniel said: “Chris will always go above and beyond for a right cause, and he has really impressed me with the amount of support he has given me, and the amount of work he had done on my behalf.”